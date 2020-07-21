Stussy’s Latest Nike Air Zoom Kukini Collab Drops This Week

A new sneaker collaboration between Stussy and Nike is hitting shelves soon.

The streetwear brand announced on its social media accounts yesterday that its latest project with the athletic brand, dubbed “Chapter 2,” will launch at Stussy.com at 1 p.m. ET and at select retailers on Friday. The retail price, however, wasn’t revealed. The collection is centered around their collaborative Air Zoom Kukini sneaker, which will arrive in two colorways, as well as the cozy Benassi slides.

The first pair is styled in a stealthy black mesh upper that forgoes the traditional lacing setup but keeps the wearer’s foot secured with a web-like cage throughout. Capping off the look is the tooling pulled from the Air Zoom Spiridon running model, featuring a responsive Air Zoom cushioning in the heel for comfort.

The next style opts for a clean white mesh construction that’s equipped with a web-like cage, Stussy branding on the tongue and a contrasting red sock liner. The aforementioned Air Zoom Spiridon-inspired tooling cushions the underfoot.

Aside from the sneakers, an apparel collection including a beach pants and shorts, a bucket hat and a Windrunner jacket are also releasing this week.

Stussy and Nike recently teamed up to collaborate on two iterations of the Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2, which sold out within minutes and are currently reselling for around $350 on StockX.