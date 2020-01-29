StrangeLove Skateboards Has a Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Dropping This Weekend

Skateboarding artist Sean Cliver, who is the founder of StrangeLove Skateboards, is celebrating his love for the sport with his latest collaboration with Nike SB arriving this weekend.
The pair features a premium velvet upper that’s paired with pink leather overlays throughout the shoe. The velvet material is incorporated on the sockliner, tongue and Swoosh branding. The look is completed with a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a pink translucent outsole.
I’d say start spreading the news, but I’m not so sure how much farther this news could be spread?!? But to clarify, we will be selling our deluxe package on the StrangeLove site February 1st, while skate shops that carry @nikesb will be selling theirs on February 7th. If you’re curious how this all came about in the first place, please check out the blog on our site (link in bio). 💖
Select pairs of the shoe are expected to include special packaging that features a skull graphic on the pink box as well as artwork and an assortment of stickers.
The latest StrangeLove x Nike SB Dunk Low releases exclusively on StrangeLoveskateboards.com Saturday followed by a wider release at select skate shops on Feb. 7.
