StrangeLove Skateboards Has a Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Dropping This Weekend

Skateboarding artist Sean Cliver, who is the founder of StrangeLove Skateboards, is celebrating his love for the sport with his latest collaboration with Nike SB arriving this weekend.

The pair features a premium velvet upper that’s paired with pink leather overlays throughout the shoe. The velvet material is incorporated on the sockliner, tongue and Swoosh branding. The look is completed with a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a pink translucent outsole.

Select pairs of the shoe are expected to include special packaging that features a skull graphic on the pink box as well as artwork and an assortment of stickers.

The latest StrangeLove x Nike SB Dunk Low releases exclusively on StrangeLoveskateboards.com Saturday followed by a wider release at select skate shops on Feb. 7.

