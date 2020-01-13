Stella McCartney’s Version of the Adidas 4D Sneaker Releases This Week

Unlike the recent launch of her rainbow-colored vegan Stan Smith sneakers, Stella McCartney is looking towards the future of footwear in her latest Adidas collaboration that’s releasing this week.

McCartney is now putting her spin on the Alphaedge 4D model to create a new version of the sneaker. The model boasts a unique woven design on the black Primeknit textile upper that’s meant to promote breathability to the wearer’s foot. The shoe also incorporates a stretchy high-cut collar for additional support along with McCartney’s signature embroidered around the sock-like material as well as on the heel’s pull tab.

The Stella McCartney x Adidas AlphaEdge 4D. CREDIT: Adidas

The Stella McCartney x Adidas AlphaEdge 4D. CREDIT: Adidas

According to the brand, the white 4D lattice midsole was developed by using 17 years’ worth of data from athletes combined with its innovative 3D printing to deliver precisely-tuned support and cushioning. The look is finished off with a black Continental outsole for durability. Check out an official look below.

The Stella McCartney x Adidas AlphaEdge 4D. CREDIT: Adidas

The Stella McCartney x Adidas AlphaEdge 4D. CREDIT: Adidas

The Stella McCartney x Adidas AlphaEdge 4D. CREDIT: Adidas

The Stella McCartney x Adidas AlphaEdge 4D sneaker will release this Saturday on Adidas.com as well as at select Adidas stockists for a retail price of $300.

In related news, two new “Linen” and “Flax” colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are reportedly releasing in spring.

Want more?

Kanye West Reportedly Has 2 Light Brown Yeezy 350 V2s Coming Out This Year

All-Black Adidas Yeezy Basketball Sneaker May Be Released Later This Year