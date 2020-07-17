This Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith Collab Comes With Interchangeable Character Lace Locks

Another collaboration between Star Wars and Adidas is set to arrive before the end of the month.

Scheduled to hit shelves next week is a new iteration of the iconic Adidas Stan Smith sneaker that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the film “Star Wars Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” as well as the fan-favorite character Luke Skywalker.

The shoe employs a white canvas upper that’s paired with striking blue heel tab featuring the film’s “Rebel Alliance” logo, while the tongue includes a caricature of the young Jedi wielding his lightsaber. The look also comes with a wide array of lace locks that comes with the shoe ranging from Yoda, R2-D2, and his classic x-wing vehicle. Rounding out the design is a photo of Skywalker printed on the insole while the famous line “Nooooo!!!” is captured on the translucent outsole. The sneakers will also come packaged in a collectible box.

The Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith collab is releasing on July 23 on Adidas.com at 10 a.m. EST as well as at select Adidas retailers for a retail price of $120.

A front view of the Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

The packaging for the Star Wars x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

Toward the end of 2019, Adidas and Star Wars also collaborated on an extensive sneaker collection that included special colorways from its basketball line including the Harden Vol. 4, Dame 5, Crazy 1, Rivalry Lo, D Rose 10, D.O.N. Issue #1, Pro Next, Top Ten. It also featured lifestyle offerings such as the Nite Jogger, NMD and the Superstar.