Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Inspire the Next Collection of Adidas x Star Wars Sneakers

Adidas’ ongoing partnership with Lucas Films continues with a new sneaker collection that references two of the more popular Star Wars characters in recent memory.

The athletic brand’s release calendar has confirmed that the latest Star Wars x Adidas collection is releasing next month and will reference Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian. The styles are broken up into different size categories including pairs launching exclusively in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizing.

The men’s pairs will include the NMD_R1, the Top Ten and the Superstar, with the first shoe referencing the galaxy’s most formidable bounty hunter, Mando, and the latter two drawing inspiration from Baby Yoda. The first shoe comes in a stealthy black colorway that’s inspired by The Mandalorian’s helmet and armor, while the last two pull inspiration from the appearance of Baby Yoda.

The men's version of the Adidas NMD_R1 "The Mandalorian."

The lateral side of the Adidas Top Ten "The Child."

The adults version of the Adidas Superstar "The Child."

There will only be one pair that’s releasing in women’s sizing, a new iteration of the NMD_R1 running shoe with a beige-based color scheme inspired by the aforementioned baby character.

Kids will be treated to two pairs including the NMD_R1 in a dark brown colorway that pays homage to The Mandalorian’s armor and the Top Ten shoe referencing Baby Yoda’s favorite place: his pod.

The latest Star Wars x Adidas collection releases on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers on Nov. 4 with prices ranging from $80 to $140.

The women's version of the Adidas NMD_R1 "The Child."

The kids' version of the Adidas Top Ten "The Child."