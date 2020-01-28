Stance Partners With Nirvana on the Ultimate ’90s Grunge Sock Collection

Stance’s latest socks with have your feet smelling — like teen spirit.

In homage to the Era of Grunge, the sock maker today unveiled a collection of socks inspired by none other than Nirvana. Made for men, women and children, the collection released today on Stance.com, in Stance retail locations and at Stance wholesalers internationally. Prices range from $15 to $25.

Nirvana Face socks from Stance. CREDIT: Stance

A few pairs represent the legendary Seattle group with imagery of its famous cross-eyed, tongue-out smiley face logo. The styles come in the classic black and yellow, bumblebee-like colorway.

Stance x Nirvana Nevermind three-pack. CREDIT: Stance

Another style, which comes in blue, is reminiscent of Nirvana’s iconic “Nevermind” album art, evoking the waves of the pool that appeared on the cover alongside a naked baby.

Nirvana Nevermind socks from Stance. CREDIT: Stance

Founded by lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic, Nirvana began in 1987 in Aberdeen, Wash. The band was one of the most successful to come out of the Seattle grunge movement, inspiring not only a style of music but also a fashion sensibility that was defined by androgynous thrift-store finds like graphic T-shirts, ripped jeans and Dr. Martens boots.

Stance has rolled out a number of memorable designs in partnership with musicians over the years, including teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, the late, legendary rapper Tupac and singer turned designer Rihanna.

