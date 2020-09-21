Sneakersnstuff Taps Adidas Originals for a Collaboration Showing Love to London

For the latest look from Sneakersnstuff’s “SNS GT Hometown Love” series, the renowned boutique looked to London.

The second shoe from the “SNS GT Hometown Love” series pays homage to London, a city that is special to Sneakersnstuff — it is where the retailer opened its second store, which was its first outside of Sweden.

For the second shoe in the series, Sneakersnstuff reimagined the “Stockholm GT” silhouette — which Adidas debuted in 1980 — as a tribute to “the home of pubs, pints and pies.” To accomplish this, the retailer used vintage soccer kits and game-day atmosphere as a source of inspiration.

The SNS x Adidas Originals GT “London” features uppers made with premium yellow suede and and blue leather. The look also features insoles with a printed map of London to stick with the theme. Aside from the color scheme and London details, the sneaker features the Handball Spezial outsole, which SNS said pairs “archival innovation with today’s streamlined look” to create a shoe made for everyday wear.

The SNS x Adidas Originals GT “London” arrives Sept. 26 via the SNS app. Retail price is $109.

A look at the SNS x Adidas Originals GT “London.” CREDIT: Courtesy of SNS

A top down look at the SNS x Adidas Originals GT “London.” CREDIT: Courtesy of SNS

The outsole of the SNS x Adidas Originals GT “London.” CREDIT: Courtesy of SNS