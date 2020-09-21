Slam Jam Has a Nike Dunk Collaboration Coming Soon

Nike Dunks have been some of the most popular sneakers to release this year, and today the brand revealed additional styles that are on the way, including a two-shoe collaboration with Italian retailer Slam Jam.

The sportswear giant confirmed the Slam Jam x Nike Dunk High is releasing next month in “Light Gray” and “Black” colorways.

Slam Jam's Nike Dunk High in "Light Grey." CREDIT: Nike

Slam Jam’s Nike Dunk High in “Light Grey.”

The lateral side of the Slam Jam x Nike Dunk High in “Black.” CREDIT: Nike

Slam Jam’s Nike Dunk High in the “Black” colorway. CREDIT: Nike

“This Dunk expresses the values of simplicity and the attention to innovative details, which alongside our rebel attitude, define the Slam Jam DNA,” Slam Jam owner Luca Benini said in a statement. “​​I remember one of my first contacts with the Dunk happened thanks to the Air Jordan 1 when they came out in 1985. I then discovered its inspirational role. The Dunk had a strong impact for sure, acting as one of those elements helping global connections to shape and develop the now-called street culture.”

Nike has confirmed that Slam Jam’s Dunk High collab in the “Light Gray” colorway is releasing exclusively at Slam Jam locations, on the SNKRS app and through a raffle at Slamjam.com on Oct. 3 , while the “Black” colorway launches at select retailers on Oct. 30. Retail pricing has not been revealed.