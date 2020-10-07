Cole Haan Tapped Slack for a Sneaker Collaboration — And Then Caused a Twitter Storm

Cole Haan announced an unexpected collaboration this week with business communication platform Slack.

Teasing the collection yesterday on Twitter, Cole Haan shared a darkened image of four sneakers featuring the four signature colors of the Slack, logo, green, blue, yellow and fuchsia.

The footwear brand then debuted the styles this morning, writing: “Ping! We’ve been teaming up with everyone’s favorite channel-based messaging platform for years. Introducing Cole Haan x @SlackHQ. Discover four limited-edition color schemes— designed with the Slack crew, over Slack.”

The Cole Haan x Slack Zerøgrand sneakers feature all-white uppers accented with the business app’s signature shades across the treaded outsole and tongue collar with the Slack logo printed on each shoe’s heel. The style includes a signature Stitchlite knit upper for stretch and comfort along with breathable panels and a shock-absorbing outsole, all available for $120 at ColeHaan.com.

Cole Haan x Slack Zerøgrand sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

As fans discovered the new sneakers on Twitter, it garnered a mix of emotions. One user referenced the brand’s way of revealing the sneakers and wrote: “Yikes, Cole Haan x Slack shoe looked better in the dark. Turn the lights back off.“

Another user Tweeted about the supposed corniness of the collaboration, saying, “the cole haan slack collab…still speechless.” One account referenced the Slack performance issues that occurred earlier this week, saying both the new system update and the new sneakers “run slow.”

Another group of users criticized the companies’ decision to release the shoes during the current environment, writing everything from “a cole haan x slack collab?? in this economy??? in a PANDEMIC?????” to “Slack collaborated with Cole Haan to make these unfortunate shoes during a pandemic that has seen Slack’s target demographic work from home without shoes.”

