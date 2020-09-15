Sean Wotherspoon Teases an Upcoming Adidas Collaboration on Instagram

Sean Wotherspoon apparently has another Adidas collaboration on the way after the Round Two co-founder confirmed his upcoming project on Instagram.

Wotherspoon didn’t share a full look at the shoe but the caption on the social media post confirms that he has worked on the ZX 8000 model. The imagery reveals different segments of the shoe dressed in various materials and hues. Seen in the teaser shots is the eco-friendly “Super Earth” branding on the tongue, which was originally featured on his Superstar collab, which may suggest that sustainable materials will be used on this pair. The upper is decorated with Adidas’ signature Trefoil logo on one side with the Three Stripes branding on the other, and the classic Torsion cushioning system is used for the midsole.

Wotherspoon and Adidas have not confirmed the release information surrounding his Adidas ZX 8000 collab, however sneaker leak account @py_rates states the pair is expected to hit shelves in February 2021 with a retail price of $140.

In related Adidas news, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 380 is releasing in a new “Pepper” colorway this week. The reflective version will arrive on Sept. 18 via the Adidas Confirmed app while the non-reflective style is dropping in full-family sizing on Sept. 19.