Sean Wotherspoon’s Adidas SuperEarth Collab Is Releasing Soon

A new collaboration between Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas is releasing soon.

After the Round Two founder teased the shoe for months on social media, the Three Stripes confirmed today that Wotherspoon’s SuperEarth Superstar collab is hitting shelves on Aug. 29.

The collaborative style is crafted with sustainability in mind featuring an upper that’s made partially with recycled polyester that’s blended with a mixture of prints and embroidery of different flowers that ages over time to give it a personalized look. Keeping with the theme is a cork insole as well as a rubber outsole made from 10 percent of recycled materials. It’s also worth noting that all the materials used in producing this shoe including the dyes and the glue are from animal-free products.

The medial side of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas SuperEarth Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas SuperEarth Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

“For me, it’s hard to have this platform and not proactively do something,” Wotherspoon told Adidas about his latest project.”We researched plant-based, recyclable, alternative, and vegan materials that we could incorporate into the shoe so it can have multiple lives” says Wotherspoon about his latest project.”

Participation for a chance to buy the Wotherspoon x Adidas SuperEarth Superstar collab will open on Aug. 25 at 5 a.m. EST via the Adidas app. The shoe will also be dropping at select retailers on Aug. 29 for a retail price of $110.

The heel of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas SuperEarth Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas SuperEarth Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas