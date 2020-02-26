Sean Wotherspoon Teases His Environmentally Friendly Adidas Collaboration

New details regarding Sean Wotherspoon’s upcoming Adidas collaboration has been revealed.

The Round Two co-founder has shared teasers on social media of his new sneaker project with the Three Stripes, which will now be called “Super Earth.” According to Wotherspoon’s photo captions, the sneaker will celebrate his love for sustainability with recycled paper laces, a cork insole created with recycled composite padding and rubber soles made from around 10% of recycled waste rubber.

The release information for Wotherspoon’s Adidas “Super Earth” collab has yet to be revealed.

Wotherspoon has established himself as one of the most popular sneaker collaborators when he first teamed up with Nike in 2018 to release his Air Max 1/97 collab. Two iterations of the shoe are pictured in the aforementioned Instagram post including the popular multicolored style alongside an unreleased blue color scheme. It’s also worth noting that the other sneaker seen in the teaser is Wotherspoon’s upcoming collab with Asics and Atmos, a corduroy-covered Gel-Lyte 3.

