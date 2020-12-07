×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low Is Releasing This Month — Here’s When You Can Get a Pair

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
The lateral side of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

With the holidays right around the corner, Nike Skateboarding has tapped skateboard artist Sean Cliver to give the popular SB Dunk Low a festive makeover.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS app that the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special” will hit retail next weekend.

The look is executed with a premium white leather construction on the upper that’s paired with soft suede overlays in light blue. There are plenty of hidden holiday details embedded on the shoe including a graphic of elves making toys on the left sock liner, while Cliver’s handwritten signature appears on the other. The look also features snowflake-inspired perforations covering the toe box, reflective gold Swooshes on the sides, white midsoles and a glittery blue outsoles.

Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
Sean Cliver’s Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special” collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
The lateral side of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
The medial side of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special” releases on Dec. 19 via the Nike SNKRS app and at select Nike SB retailers. It will come with a $110 price tag.

Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
A top view of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
The heel of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
The outsole of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
The toe box of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Holiday Special'
The heel of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Nike Dunk news, FN is honoring the basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette will be honored as the Shoe of the Year at the first virtual FN Achievement Awards tomorrow. The Nike Dunk debuted in 1985 but saw a huge resurgence this year with hit collabs created by rap star Travis Scott, ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s and legendary rock band Grateful Dead.

Fit Analytics is available on both Sponsored By Fit Analytics

The Data Behind Your Perfect Fit

With Fit Analytics, data fuels not just personalized recommendations but an individual shopping experience.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad