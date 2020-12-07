The lateral side of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

With the holidays right around the corner, Nike Skateboarding has tapped skateboard artist Sean Cliver to give the popular SB Dunk Low a festive makeover.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS app that the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special” will hit retail next weekend.

The look is executed with a premium white leather construction on the upper that’s paired with soft suede overlays in light blue. There are plenty of hidden holiday details embedded on the shoe including a graphic of elves making toys on the left sock liner, while Cliver’s handwritten signature appears on the other. The look also features snowflake-inspired perforations covering the toe box, reflective gold Swooshes on the sides, white midsoles and a glittery blue outsoles.

Sean Cliver's Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special" collab.

The lateral side of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

The medial side of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

The Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low “Holiday Special” releases on Dec. 19 via the Nike SNKRS app and at select Nike SB retailers. It will come with a $110 price tag.

A top view of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

The heel of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

The outsole of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

The toe box of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

The heel of the Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low "Holiday Special."

In related Nike Dunk news, FN is honoring the basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette will be honored as the Shoe of the Year at the first virtual FN Achievement Awards tomorrow. The Nike Dunk debuted in 1985 but saw a huge resurgence this year with hit collabs created by rap star Travis Scott, ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s and legendary rock band Grateful Dead.