The lateral side of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in "Tour Yellow."

Sneaker fans who have enjoyed the recent collaborations between Sacai and Nike will have more to look forward to soon.

The sportswear giant announced on the SNKRS app that the “Tour Yellow” and “Villain Red” colorways of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle are releasing before the end of this month. Designed by Chitose Abe, the VaporWaffle combines old and new innovations by fusing two Nike Running silhouettes: the classic Pegasus running shoe from 1983 and the record-breaking Vaporfly.

The shoe features a loosely-knitted upper with premium suede overlays appear on the mudguard and eyestay. Like the previous sneaker designed between the two brands, Sacai has once again applied its signature double layering on the tongue and the Swoosh branding. Continuing the look is a double-stacked midsole with a split design at the heel, while Nike’s waffle outsole gives the shoe a classic look.

Abe unveiled its collaborative VaporWaffle collab during her Sacai runway show in January at Paris Fashion Week, but fans weren’t able to get their hands on a pair until the shoe finally released in the sail and black iterations last month.

Watch on FN

The Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in both the “Tour Yellow” and “Villain Red” colorways will be released on Dec. 17 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Each pair will come with a $180 price tag.

The Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in “Tour Yellow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in “Tour Yellow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in “Tour Yellow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top view of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in “Tour Yellow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in “Villain Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in “Villain Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in “Villain Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike