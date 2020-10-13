Sacai’s Nike Vaporwaffle Collab Is Reportedly Releasing in November

An exterior view of the new Nike Rise store in China.

Sacai and Nike’s next sneaker collaboration could be releasing as early as next month.

The sneaker leak social media account @py_rates_ shared an image of the Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle collab yesterday in four colorways along with its reported Nov. 6 release date. The new model was revealed at the fashion label’s runway show at 2020’s Paris Fashion Week, a creation by the fashion label’s founder Chitose Abe who merged the sportswear giant’s Vapor Runner and Pegasus silhouettes.

The Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle boasts a breathable mesh upper that’s equipped with double-stacked details including for its tongue, laces and the Swoosh branding stamped on the sides. The model’s standout design is the double-stacked midsole underneath. The shoe is offered in a black colorway along with a green and yellow iteration, maroon, and in a sail makeup.

Although the release details have not yet been confirmed by Sacai and Nike, reports suggest the four colorways of the Vaporwaffle collab will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers with each pair retailing for $180.

