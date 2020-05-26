First Look at Sacai’s Upcoming Nike VaporWaffle Collaboration

Sneaker fans may not have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on Sacai’s next Nike collaboration.

According to sneaker leaker account @solebyjc, the latest VaporWaffle collab is possibly hitting stores sometime this summer. The hybrid model debuted during Sacai’s 2020’s Paris Fashion Week runway show and was created by the fashion label’s founder Chitose Abe who combined both the Swoosh’s Vapor Runner and Pegasus models together. During the show, three colorways were previewed including in green and burgundy, green and yellow, and black and white.

This iteration boasts a sail mesh upper for breathability with co-branding is printed on the striking red heel tab. The shoe’s standout feature is seen with the duo elements including overlapping Swoosh branding on the sides, double tongue, two sets of laces, and a double-stacked midsole.

This latest Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle collab is reportedly dropping this summer for a retail price of $180.

In related Nike news, Travis Scott’s latest Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails” collab is releasing on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. EST and at select Nike Sportswear retailers this Friday. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing with the adult sizes retailing for $170, little kids sizing for $130 and toddlers for $90. A trail-inspired apparel collection will be available on release day as well.