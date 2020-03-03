The Next Wave of the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Releases Next Week

Red-hot collaborators Sacai and Nike are releasing two new colorways of their popular LDWaffle sneaker soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @py_rates on Instagram suggested that the “White Nylon” and “Black Nylon” styles will hit stores on March 10 for $160 each. Designed by Sacai founder Chitose Abe, the silhouette blends design elements from two Nike classics: the Waffle Daybreak and the LDV.

The sneaker features multi-layered aspects including overlapping nylon, smooth leather and rugged suede textures on the toe box, heel counter and eyestay. Additional details including double-stacked Swoosh branding on the sides, twin tongues, an elongated midsole and a rubber outsole.

The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle hybrid made its debut last year and it instantly received sneaker of the year considerations from many sneaker fans. Prior to this upcoming launch, four distinct iterations have released throughout 2019 with each pair currently reselling on StockX for around $400 each. Select retailers are currently holding online raffles for the styles including at European standouts End. Clothing and Sneakersnstuff.

