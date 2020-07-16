Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Is Reportedly Coming in Spring ’21

Another sneaker collaboration between the Chitose Abe-led label Sacai and Nike is reportedly on the horizon.

According to the sneaker leaker social media account @py_rates_, two iterations of the Sacai x Nike Blazer Low will launch sometime in spring ’21 and will come with a $120 retail price tag. The collab will reportedly be arriving in “Medium Grey/Classic Green-White” and “White/Magma Orange/White” color schemes. Given its distant release date, images have yet to leak but the account has provided mockup photos revealing the utilization of double-stacked elements seen on the Swoosh branding, shoelaces, tongue and midsole.

The Sacai x Nike Blazer made its debut on the runway at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2018 as a mid-top and three years later, fans may be able to buy the collab as a low. Shortly after the runway show, Abe revealed that her version on the classic silhouette was created by fusing together the design of the Blazer with the Dunk.

At the time of press, the brands have not yet announced the release info surrounding the Sacai x Nike Blazer Low but the pairs are reportedly launching on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh recently revealed its latest eco-friendly Air VaporMax 2020, which will be releasing on July 23 via SNKRS for $220.