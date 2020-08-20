This Mulan-Inspired Shoe Collection Will Make You Feel Like a Warrior Princess

As fans wait for the upcoming Sept. 4 live action release of “Mulan” on Disney Plus, Ruthie Davis just launched a new shoe collection inspired by the heroine.

Featuring seven pairs of shoes, each with its own unique edginess, Davis honors Mulan’s traits of strength, courage and fearlessness.

Her Warrior 1 cutout platform boot features a “Warrior Woman” graphic on the outsole and is made of neoprene, tech mesh and kidskin with a zip-back. The platform boot comes in either black or a bright red and retails for $698.

Ruthie Davis Warrior 1 in Red CREDIT: Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

Davis’ Warrior 2 wedge platform sneaker also features a zip-back and a detailed front text graphic. This shoe retails for $598.

Ruthie Davis Warrior 2 CREDIT: Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

The Warrior 3 platform lace-up boot retails at $898. Made out of calfskin leather, the shoe features a 140-mm block heel with a graphic stamp and a 40-mm wrapped platform.

Ruthie Davis Warrior 3 CREDIT: Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

Davis’ Warrior 4 platform high-top sneaker has a wrapped leather 2-inch jagged edge sole with a type graphic and is made of kidskin leather and mesh. The shoe retails for $498.

Ruthie Davis Warrior 4 CREDIT: Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

For her last design, the Warrior 5 red carpet sandal, Davis put a modern twist on an old classic. The heel features a clear mid strap and shield strap with a type graphic. Made of kidskin leather and PVC, the strappy sandal comes in either red or black and retails for $398.

Ruthie Davis Warrior 5 in Red CREDIT: Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

All shoes in the Warrior collection come with a free Warrior affirmation notepad.

In 2018, the shoe designer did a Mulan collection inspired by the 1998 animated version. The capsule featured platform leather boots with dragon detailing and a platform sneaker with cherry-blossom print.

The Mulan Live Action collection is available for purchase exclusively on Ruthiedavis.com.