Ronnie Fieg Teases Another Must-Have Collaboration With Coca-Cola and Converse

Ronnie Fieg has given fans a preview to an exciting new sneaker collaboration on his social media platforms today that could be hitting stores soon.

According to the caption from Fieg’s Instagram post, his latest Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck 70 Low collab will be launching as part of Kith’s Season 5 collection but a specific release date wasn’t announced. While the brands have collectively worked on creating new Chuck 70 styles in the past, this is the first time that the partnership will feature the low-top version of the classic sneaker.

The image shows three iterations including in red, blue, and white donning what appears to be denim uppers with Coca-Cola’s signature logo embroidered on the sides. Additional details include a white rubber toe cap and a matching white midsole boasting Kith and Converse branding.

Not only does this collab include sneakers but apparel will also be featured after Fieg shared an image of the Kith x Coca Cola cross country vintage hoodie. Fieg has yet to share the release details including the retail pricing for his upcoming Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck 70 Low collection but it’s expected to release exclusively on Kith.com and at Kith locations soon.