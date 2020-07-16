Ronnie Fieg Teases a New Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collaboration

Ronnie Fieg is no stranger to collaborating with Asics on the Gel-Lyte 3. And yesterday, the Kith founder teased what could be his next project with the brand, a shoe that appears to be inspired by one of his first-ever releases.

Fieg shared teaser shots on his Instagram account last night of a new Asics Gel-Lyte 3 color scheme with the photo captioned “252.1.” This suggests that a sequel for the vibrant color scheme from the original Gel-Lyte 3 “252” pack released 13 years ago could be releasing soon.

The shoe appears to feature a predominately black color scheme and is contrasted by a peach suede mudguard and a red perforated toe box. Capping off the look in the photo is a black Gel-cushioned midsole and a multicolored outsole. The shoes also appear to be equipped with different laces for customization.

Although Fieg shared an image of the collab, he did not provide a release date or a price tag.

The original Gel-Lyte 3 “252” pack released in 2007 when Fieg was still at New York-based sneaker store David Z and consisted of three styles inspired by Japan’s fashion and footwear. Only 252 pairs were made, which is where the pack fittingly gets its made from.

“It’s one of my projects that are most difficult for me to wear today,” Fieg recalled on his Instagram story about the “252” pack. “The shoes were made of faux materials and I always look back to see what changes I would make.”