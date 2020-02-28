Reebok and Victoria Beckham Introduce a Brand New Sneaker Silhouette for Spring

Reebok and Victoria Beckham teamed up once again to marry the worlds of athleisure and high fashion, inspired by ’90s sportswear.

For the collaboration’s spring ’20 collection, the drop features apparel, accessories and footwear in mixed tones of blue, clay, black and white, all retailing from as low as $30 for low-top running socks to as high as $250 for a woven crew jacket. Most pieces are available online now at Reebok.com and at victoriabeckham.com but they are also set to release two colorways of an all-new sneaker silhouette: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide.

The Rapide gives a new take on a retro-inspired running shoe with its streamlined shape and suede and nylon paneled uppers. The sneaker releases on April 1 online at Reebok.com and is priced at $150, coming in a beige stone-and-orange colorway along with a white-and-beige iteration.

Imaan Hammam in pieces from Reebok x Victoria Beckham spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Imaan Hammam in pieces from Reebok x Victoria Beckham spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“There should be an effortlessness with streetwear,” said Beckham in a press release. “These pieces have been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to offer optimum performance functionality for the gym, but equally are tactile, adaptable, and directional for all other facets of life.”

“This collection features Victoria’s design aesthetic combined with the built-for-purpose, everyday functionality that’s so intrinsic to sportswear,” added Michael Parker, senior director of fashion at Reebok, in the release. “We want to continue to bring a fresh perspective on how sportswear can, and should, evolve, in line with the needs of our diverse lifestyles and a progressive approach to aesthetic.”

Imaan Hammam in pieces from Reebok x Victoria Beckham spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection debuted for spring ’19 and included Dual Court II and Bolton Lo sneakers.

For fans of the former Spice Girl’s iconic style, check out the all-new Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide sneakers below.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide sneaker in beige and white. CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide sneaker in beige and orange. CREDIT: Reebok

