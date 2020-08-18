Puma Teams Up with Emoji to Launch New Collection

Puma has partnered with emoji to create a new line of footwear, apparel and accessories. The classic Puma silhouettes will feature playful emoji icons that reflect the era of instant messaging.

The two shoes that the collection will be printed on are the RS-X³ and the RS-Fast. The RS-X³ features a hook and loop piece on the heel where detachable 👍🏼,🌩 and 🤬 emoji icons can be added. The shoe also includes a hidden “What’s Up?” message printed on the quarter overlay.

The RS-Fast emoji will have the same detachable emoji feature but with 😂, 👍🏼 and 🤬 emoji icons. The hidden “What’s Up?” message also appears on this shoe in the formstripe.

“The Puma X emoji® collection is one of our most favorite brand collaborations. The products turned out so colorful, expressive and beautiful and the entire product line is energetic and truly iconic,” CEO and founder of the emoji company Marco Huesges said in a statement. “We are certain that the line will make everyone happy and that we can, together with Puma, spread emotions and good vibrations to consumers and fans all around the world.”

The Puma x emoji collection will also feature a tee-shirt and hoodie available in black, gray and yellow with an array of emoji icons on the front and back of the apparel. The Puma x emoji sweatpants will be released in both gray and black with side and back pockets, rib cuffs and emoji icons printed on the bottom of the right leg.

Prices of the collection range from $60-$130 and the collection will drop August 22 on Puma.com and in Puma stores plus select retailers.

In the past, Puma has done collaborations with major brands such as their Porsche design Xetic sneakers which featured a trio of Xetic looks from casual to performance wear. The Germany-based footwear giant also has big-name brand ambassadors such as J. Cole, Cara Delevigne and Selena Gomez.