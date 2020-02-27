More Prada x Adidas Superstar Styles Are Reportedly Dropping Soon

Prada and Adidas are partnering again to drop new limited-edition styles of the iconic Superstar sneaker that may be released very soon.

Rumors of the upcoming collaboration between the luxury Italian fashion label and the sportswear giant were first leaked by @py_leaks on Twitter, suggesting that sneaker enthusiasts can expect three new colorways of the collaborative shell-toe styles dropping in March. Images for two of the three designs have surfaced, revealing a white-based color scheme along with a tonal black iteration.

*LEAK ALERT*: @adidasoriginals X @Prada will be back once again this March with 3 new colorways of their Superstar collaboration.

The pairs will retail at $450 each.

For more info check out the pic below.

Please RT & Follow for more info on future drops.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/yEThPMX7tj — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) January 3, 2020

The partnership between Prada and Adidas was announced in November, and the first collaborative shell toe was released a month later in a limited 700-unit drop. The shoes arrived alongside the fashion brand’s signature bowling handbag, which had a whopping $3,170 price tag.

Similar to its initial launch, the sneakers will be manufactured in Italy and are crafted in premium full-grain leather with Prada’s signature branding emblazoned on the heel of the lateral side and on the tongue. This time, the kicks won’t include the luxury handbag and will reportedly retail for $450 each when they are released on Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists.

The Prada x Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

This year, the classic shell toe is celebrating its 50th birthday. To kick off the celebrations, the brand revealed its latest “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign featuring some of its most prolific endorsers, among them K-Pop group Blackpink, Jonah Hill and Pharrell Williams.

In related Adidas Superstar news, the Three Stripes is also releasing a new iteration of the shoe tomorrow that will feature 24-karat gold plating.

