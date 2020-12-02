×
Prada and Adidas Celebrate Competitive Sailing With the New Luna Rossa 21 Sneaker

By Victor Deng
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
The lateral side of the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Prada and Adidas have a new sneaker on the way, and unlike their previous collaboration that included new iterations of the classic Superstar shoe, they will introduce a new silhouette.

Arriving next week is the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21 collaboration, a new model that draws inspiration from the world of competitive sailing and the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team.

The shoe features a low-cut design with a water-resistant upper constructed with more than 50% recycled materials. Adding to the look is a 360-degree ergonomic build for the sock liner, which reduces the overall weight of the shoe while maximizing flexibility. Keeping the branding to a minimal is the silver Three Stripes logo along with Prada’s red stripe on the heel. Completing the design is a full-length Boost midsole and a Continental outsole. Included in the packaging is a complimentary shoe bag.

The Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21 will be released exclusively on the Adidas Confirmed app on Dec. 9. The shoe comes with a retail price of $695. Fans can sign up on the app for a chance of reserving the shoe on launch day.

Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
The Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21 collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
The lateral side of the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
The medial side of the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
A front view of the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
The heel of the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
A top view of the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
The outsole of the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21
The Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21 with the matching bag.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
