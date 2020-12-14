Pharrell and Nigo Commemorate Their Friendship Through a New Adidas Collection

Pharrell Williams and Nigo are well-known friends and collaborators, and to celebrate their bond, Adidas will deliver a collaborative collection with the two.

Arriving before month’s end is a four-piece footwear collection dubbed the Friendship Pack, which features two colorways of both the Tokio Solar Hu and the PW Boost Slide. According to Adidas, the reimagined shoes draw on the past while looking to the future.

The Tokio Solar Hu — which Adidas explained is inspired by its archival Tokio silhouette — is delivered with Primeknit uppers, suede toe boxes and mudguard and leather eyestays. Keeping with the friendship theme are its branded sock liners, Hu-branded heel tabs and floral hang-tags. The premium uppers sit atop plush Boost midsole cushioning.

One iteration of the shoe features predominantly yellow uppers with hits of beige, white, navy and orange. The look is completed with beige midsoles and outsoles. The other is delivered with light blue uppers with navy, white, neon green and beige detailing. The shoe is completed with orange midsoles and bright blue outsoles.

As for the PW Boost Slide, Williams and Nigo added stamped graphic sock liners and Hu logos, as well as Japanese embroidery that reads “you” on the left slide and “me” on the right slide — a nod to Nigo’s heritage. The colorways are similar to those of the Tokio Solar Hu, with one delivered in green tint, clay brown and bold orange, while the other is dressed in cream, bold gold and green tint hues. (The latter will be sold exclusively in Japan.)

The Williams x Nigo x Adidas Friendship Pack arrives Dec. 18 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed and select stores. The two Tokio Solar Hu colorways will retail for $180 and the PW Boost Slides will come with a $100 price tag.

Additionally, Adidas revealed a series of images today of Williams and Nigo surrounded by iconic Tokyo landmarks to highlight both the footwear and their friendship.

Pharrell Williams x Nigo for the Adidas Friendship Pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

