Palm Angels Reimagines Clarks’ Classic Wallabee Boot

Palm Angels and Clarks Originals have teamed up once again for another drop in its special capsule collection together.

This time, Francesco Ragazzi, the founder of Palm Angels, has reinterpreted Clarks’ Wallabee boot. The classic model gets a contemporary update from the Italian designer with black and lilac renditions of the suede shoe. Available in styles for both men and women, the Palm Angels x Clarks Originals Wallabee boot is available to purchase now on Palmangels.com and Ssense.com for $550-$555.

The collab is the second release for the two brands, following their initial drop of the Palms Angels x Clarks Originals Desert boot in July. The Wallabee boot was first released in 1968 and continues to make its mark on the world.

Throughout the years, the shoe has become a quintessential signifier for free-thinkers, particularly within the music industry. Clarks’ Wallabees were among a favorite footwear choice for the English Brit Pop movement of the ’90s as well as the American Hip-Hop community, often seen on the feet of members from the Wu-Tang Clan and even a young Kanye West.

Now, Palm Angels has given the shoe a 2020 update with vibrant lilac and black suede uppers. The revamped Wallabee boot also bears the luxury streetwear’s logo, giving this crepe-soled shoe a limited-edition touch.

For women, Ragazzi reimagined the boot to have a thick, on-trend flatform sole and fringe. The elevated moccasin is the ultimate off-duty shoe that can also be dressed up with ease thanks to its chunky sole.

