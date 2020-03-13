Will Off-White and Nike Drop a New Zoom Tempo NEXT% Collaboration?

Virgil Abloh, via his Off-White label, may have a new collaboration with Nike releasing in the fall.

According to sneaker leak account @py_rates, the Off-White designer has three iterations of the performance-based Air Zoom Tempo Next% FK running shoe featuring “Black/White/Scream Green,” “White/Black/Solar Red,” and “Racer Blue/Black/Pink Glow/White” color schemes coming this fall.

The model will make use of a breathable Flyknit upper, which sits atop high-performance ZoomX cushioning in the heel and two Zoom Air pods at the forefoot for maximum support during runs. Similar to past releases between Abloh and the Swoosh, fans can expect trademark Off-White details featured throughout the shoe including his signature zip-tie as well as the word “Foam” printed on the midsole of mock-up versions of the shoe.

A date has yet to be announced but reports suggest the style will retail for $260.

Although the Air Zoom Tempo Next% has yet to make its retail debut, Nike announced last month that the silhouette will be releasing alongside a comprehensive performance-based Next% line sometime in the fall.

