First Look at the Off-White x Nike Rubber Dunk in a Vibrant Gold Colorway

A first look at Virgil Abloh’s upcoming Nike collaboration has surfaced on social media.

Instagram account @wavegod_thelegend shared images of the new Off-White x Nike collab that was previously confirmed by the designer to be the Rubber Dunk. The shoe, which was initially leaked in a “University Gold” makeup, was revealed at Nike’s 2020 Forum runway show during New York Fashion Week in February.

The new look features an eye-catching yellow color palette on the mesh and leather upper that’s contrasted by silver overlays. Additional details include a remixed version of the classic Swoosh branding on the sides with the signature Off-White orange tab attached below and “Nike/Off” branding embroidered on the tongue’s tag. The look is finished with a black rubber outsole.

Although a first look was previewed, the release info surrounding this Off-White x Nike Rubber Dunk has not been revealed.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Nike’s retail locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will remain closed until further notice. Its digital shopping platforms, including Nike.com, the SNKRS app and the Nike app will continue to be fully operational.

