First Look at Off-White’s Upcoming Nike Zoom Tempo Next% Collaboration

Virgil Abloh is no stranger to giving Nike silhouettes a unique look. For Off-White’s next collaboration with the Swoosh, the designer is remixing one of its most recent running models.

Sneaker leaker social media account @solebyjc shared a closer look at the latest Off-White x Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FK collab this week in a “Scream Green” colorway. This bold iteration of the performance-driven model boasts a loosely-knitted black Flyknit upper that’s paired with a contrasting white Swoosh printed on the sides and a neon green-colored collar. The shoe’s standout feature is the ZoomX foam midsole that was designed to help propel runners forward, while the visible Zoom Air units at the forefoot provide responsive cushioning for every step.

According to the leaker social media account @Py_rates, the Off-White x Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% FK is reportedly releasing in three distinct colorways this fall season, but the release details have yet to be confirmed by Abloh and Nike.

Fans who don’t want to wait to buy this Off-White x Nike collab can pick up the general release colorway of the Air Zoom Tempo Next% now on Nike.com for a retail price of $200.

In related Off-White x Nike news, their latest Rubber Dunk collab is releasing at select retailers this Thursday.