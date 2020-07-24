A Rare Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sample Surfaces

A rare sample of a collaboration between Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and Nike has hit the resale market this week. The latest images to emerge showcases a reworked version of the designer’s most vibrant makeup to date.

A detailed look at the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “MCA” sample is available now on the New York City-based consignment store Stadium Goods. The look features an eye-catching baby blue leather upper that’s borrowed from the coveted “MCA” collab that pays homage to the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, which dropped in July 2019 and resells for around $2,000 on StockX. The sample version also incorporates an intricate lacing system throughout the shoe made famous on Abloh’s Dunk collabs. Additional details include metallic silver Swoosh branding on the sides, exposed foam on the ankle collar, which sits atop a tonal black midsole with the signature “AIR” branding stamped on the sides.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “MCA” sample. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

A front view of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “MCA” sample. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

This unreleased style first caught the attention of sneaker fans when the designer himself was spotted rocking the kicks during the Louis Vuitton fall ’20 runway show for Paris Fashion Week. At the time of press, Abloh and the Swoosh have not given any indication that this sample sneaker will be hitting shelves but a men’s size 12 was listed for sale yesterday priced at $9735.

The heel of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “MCA” sample. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The outsole of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “MCA” sample. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

In related Off-White news, an Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” is releasing exclusively in women’s sizing tomorrow on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $200.