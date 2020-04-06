Virgil Abloh’s Second Air Jordan 5 Collab is Reportedly Releasing Before Year’s End

Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand may be giving fans another Off-White x Air Jordan 5 release to forward to later this year.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a new “Sail” colorway of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fifth signature basketball sneaker is due out at some point during the holiday season for a retail price of $225. The collab is expected to feature a white textile upper that incorporates unique elements from Off-White with transparent windows that can be cut out of the shoe for personalization. Adding to the look are red accents found on the tongue’s Jumpman branding as well as on the midsole.

Abloh gave fans an early look at the upcoming collab on his Instagram in February following the release of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 in a black makeup during this NBA All-Star Weekend, which ties back to the first Air Jordan sneaker that he ever owned.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nike Inc., the company that owns Jordan Brand, has announced that its retail store will remain closed until further notice but its digital shopping platforms including Nike.com, SNKRS and the Nike app will remain active.

In related Off-White x Air Jordan news, it was also reported that a new Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s in a similar “Sail” colorway is also expected to release during the summer ’20 season. The look made its debut at Off-White’s runway show for its ready-to-wear fall ’20 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

