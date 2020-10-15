Nike Releases Images of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Sail’

It appears that fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on the highly anticipated Off-White Air Jordan 5 “Sail” collaboration.

According to sneaker leak social media account @py_rates, Virgil Abloh’s take on Michael Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker has been delayed and will release “toward the back end of this year” after the shoe was initially reported to release this month. However, Nike did reveal images for the upcoming project this week, further adding to the excitement.

The “Sail” colorway of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro dons a predominately cream color scheme predominantly on the textile mesh upper that’s offset by a reflective silver tongue featuring a red Jumpman logo. Familiar Off-White details are seen with its signature zip tie attached on the laces along with its branding stamped on the medial portion of the shoe. The look finishes off with a black Air-cushioned midsole with red accents and a translucent outsole underneath.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro “Sail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

At the time of publication, the brands have yet to confirm the release date for the “Sail” Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro, but the shoe will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

A top view of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike