A Detailed Look at the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 ‘Sail’ Collab

As anticipation continues to build around this week’s Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” release, a detailed look at Virgil Abloh’s next sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand has surfaced.

The sneaker leaker social media account @Hanzuying shared a detailed look at the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” that reportedly is hitting shelves this year, although this user did not reveal a release date or price point. Abloh’s take on NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker features a deconstructed cream-colored textile upper, while classic details including the “23” and “Nike Air” branding are seen on the heel counter. The collab comes with do-it-yourself elements including transparent panels that can be cut out for personalization.

The designer previewed the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” in February following the launch of the “Black” colorway for this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. Unlike the designer’s pair that featured a cream-colored midsole, the version that’s possibly hitting retailers will come with a black midsole.

Although Abloh and Jordan Brand has yet to announce the release info for the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail,” reports state it is likely to drop on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

In related Jordan Brand news, the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail” will release on SNKRS this Saturday for $200. The designer also confirmed that the style will also come in men’s sizes this year, however the specific release date wasn’t announced.