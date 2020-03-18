Are There More Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Collaborations Releasing?

Sneaker releases between designer Virgil Abloh’s fashion label Off-White and Jordan Brand continue to be some of the most coveted collaborations, and it looks like the partnership isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Sneaker leak account @wavegod_thelegend shared on Instagram a supposed third colorway of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 and stated in the caption that they are coming soon. The initial black-based colorway of the collab made its debut as part of this year’s 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, which took place in Abloh’s hometown of Chicago, and was inspired by the original “Black Metallic” color scheme — the first Jordan sneaker the designer ever owned.

Keeping up with the theme, the latest makeup appears to take cues from the model’s classic makeup in “Grape,” which is most notable for its purple accents. Also seen in the post is a new cream iteration that’s rumored to release some time this year. While a first look has been revealed, the release date, along with an accompanying retail price, has yet to leak.

In light of what’s currently happening with the coronavirus pandemic, Nike, the company that owns Jordan Brand, and a few of its top executives — including co-founder Phil Knight, former CEO Mark Parker and current CEO John Donahue — have pledged to donate more than $15 million to fight the illness. The sportswear giant also announced this week that its U.S. storefronts, as well as locations in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe, will remain closed until March 27.

