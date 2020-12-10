Nonnative Looks to Tactical Boot Aesthetics for Its Latest Asics Collaboration

Nonnative reimagined the Asics Gel-Yeti Tokyo Hi GTX in 2018. Two years later, the Japanese clothing label chose the same silhouette for its next collaboration with the sportswear powerhouse.

Before month’s end, the new “Clay” collaboration on the shoe from Nonnative and Asics will hit stores. According to Nonnative, its latest take on the Gel-Yeti Tokyo Hi GTX — which features two shoes dressed in beige and black — takes inspiration from tactical military boots. And the collab’s “Clay” name is a nod to “strong underfoot grip, breathable waterproof functionality” as well as its earthy color palette.

Asics Gel-Yeti Tokyo Hi GTX “Clay” for Nonnative. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nonnative

For the collab, Nonnative executed the silhouette — which was released in 2000 as a recovery shoe and altered for casual wear in 2003 — with premium waterproof yet breathable suede uppers that meet Gore-Tex standards, an additional set of eyelets (a nod to tactical boots) and added a tape loop replacing the model’s heel drawcord so the laces wrap around the ankle similarly to a combat boot. Also, the Japanese label’s logo is embossed nonnative on the heel and the Gore-Tex logo is printed on the lining.

The Asics Gel-Yeti Tokyo Hi GTX “Clay” for Nonnative arrives Dec. 19.

Stockists in Japan include Coverchord, Roots to Branches, the Asics online store and others. As for international stockists, retailers such as Dover Street Market, End Clothing, Haven, select Asics retailers and more will have pairs available.

The outsoles of the Asics Gel-Yeti Tokyo Hi GTX “Clay” for Nonnative. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nonnative

