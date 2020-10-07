An exterior view of the new Nike Rise store in China.

The Nike SB Dunk Low continues to be one of the most popular releases of the year and it looks like fans will soon have a new pair to look forward to.

The sneaker leak social media accounts @Soleheatonfeet and @Solebyjc have shared images of the upcoming SB Dunk Low “Atmos Elephant” on Instagram yesterday along with sharing a tentative November 2020 release date. This specific colorway draws inspiration from Tokyo-based retailer Atmos’ coveted Nike Air Max 1 “Elephant” collaboration from 2007, which was reissued in 2017 as part of Air Max Day celebrations. The Air Max 1 collab is currently reselling for around $800 on StockX.

The pair features elephant print overlays on the mudguard and heel counter that’s contrasted by black suede quarter panels, while white leather is used on the toe box. The shoe’s standout detail is the teal-colored patent leather Swoosh branding on the sides along with matching accents on the tongue and heel tab. The look continues with a simple white Zoom-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Although the Nike SB Dunk Low “Atmos Elephant” is tentatively scheduled to launch in November, the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand. Historically, these types of sought-after releases have been available on Nike.com and at select Nike Skateboarding retailers.

