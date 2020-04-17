You Can Only Buy This Nike LeBron 17 by Playing NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is kicking off its MyPlayer Nation playoffs game mode in a major way.

The gaming company has announced that its partnership with Nike Basketball will continue this weekend with the release of the LeBron 17 GE “Bron 2K Playoffs” sneaker. In order to purchase a pair, gamers must win a MyPlayer Nation playoff game between April 18 and April 22 to unlock access on the SNKRS app.

This style features a clean white Knitposite upper that is created with lightweight and durable knit and heat-molded yarns. LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers team colors are featured on this pair as seen in the yellow laces and the purple details on the heel. Adding to the look is a zebra-inspired print surrounding the “2K” and James’ crown logo on the tongue.

The Nike LeBron 17 GE “Bron 2K Playoffs.” CREDIT: Nike

2K and Nike announced their NBA 2K20 x Nike Gamer Exclusive Program in October 2019, where gamers can play through the current 2019-20 NBA season with their created players called MyPlayers to unlock exclusive sneakers in-game and in real life. This isn’t the first 2K exclusive Nike LeBron 17 shoe: the program’s first challenge allowed gamers to unlock a special purple colorway that resold for around $600 following its release.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world, Nike’s retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will continue to be closed until further notice. Its digital operations including the SNKRS app remain active.



