How to Get the New Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 95 Collab

Comme Des Garcons’ longstanding partnership with Nike continues in 2020 with the release of three new collaborative Air Max 95 styles over the weekend.

First spotted on the runway last year at Paris Fashion Week, the shoes look simple when it comes to the color schemes, including a monochromatic black, gray and white makeups.

The Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 95 in “Gray.”

The Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Max 95 in “Gray.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

Each pair features exaggerated exposed foam panels on the sides of the upper that has been distressed to give it a raw-edged look on the fabric. Adding to the look includes 3M reflective detailing on the heel tab along with the classic Air Max-cushioned tooling underneath.

The trio of styles will be available Saturday on Doverstreetmarket.com as well as at select Dover Street Market stores for approximately $364 each.

In related news, Nike is also expected to collaborative with Supreme on new Air Force 1 Lows that are rumored to release sometime during the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

