How the ‘Triple Black’ Nike Air Fear of God 1 Looks On-Foot

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 is reportedly set to release in a new stealthy makeup this month.

Prior to its anticipated launch, Instagram user @repgod888 revealed detailed images of the upcoming Jerry Lorenzo-designed sneaker. The style was initially slated to release in February but is now expected to release on April 25. The shoe features a black textile mesh upper with a suede toe cap and a rubber lacing cage on the sides. The hue continues onto the chunky midsole with a double-stacked Zoom unit used on the heel.

Nike has yet to confirm the release information surrounding the Air Fear of God 1 “Triple Black” but leaks have speculated it will be available via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will retail for $350.

Lorenzo also shared an on-foot look at his upcoming release modeled by his son “Little Jerry” on his Instagram account, hinting that it may also arrive in kids’ sizing.

As the world continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Nike has shut down its retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe and they will remain closed until further notice. The company has also revealed that it is creating personal protective equipment for medical professionals at the front lines of the fight.

