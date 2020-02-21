More Images of Jerry Lorenzo’s Next Nike Air Fear of God Shoe Surface

Detailed images of Jerry Lorenzo’s newest Nike Air Fear of God 1 have surfaced, which has been rumored to be hitting stores again next week.
The look launched this past weekend exclusively at Chicago-based sneaker boutique Saint Alfred in celebration of the NBA All-Star Weekend. According to the designer, this latest color scheme pays homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson’s iconic Reebok Question sneakers. Prior to its release, Lorenzo uploaded a series of images on his personal Instagram account, which served as a campaign for the style. Each photo shows the Fear of God leader mimicking classic photos of Iverson during his professional playing days.
This pair makes use of a black-based textile mesh for a majority of the high-top upper that’s contrasted by a light brown lacing cage and toe box. A zipper is attached to the heel for easy access. The look is capped off with a brown midsole that features a blue double-stacked Zoom Air unit on the heel for added comfort.
The Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question” is rumored to release again on Feb. 28 at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $350, but the release information has yet to be confirmed by the brand.
