More Images of Jerry Lorenzo’s Next Nike Air Fear of God Shoe Surface

Detailed images of Jerry Lorenzo’s newest Nike Air Fear of God 1 have surfaced, which has been rumored to be hitting stores again next week.

The look launched this past weekend exclusively at Chicago-based sneaker boutique Saint Alfred in celebration of the NBA All-Star Weekend. According to the designer, this latest color scheme pays homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson’s iconic Reebok Question sneakers. Prior to its release, Lorenzo uploaded a series of images on his personal Instagram account, which served as a campaign for the style. Each photo shows the Fear of God leader mimicking classic photos of Iverson during his professional playing days.

This pair makes use of a black-based textile mesh for a majority of the high-top upper that’s contrasted by a light brown lacing cage and toe box. A zipper is attached to the heel for easy access. The look is capped off with a brown midsole that features a blue double-stacked Zoom Air unit on the heel for added comfort.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question” is rumored to release again on Feb. 28 at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $350, but the release information has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Want more?

This Chicago-Exclusive Air Jordan 3 for NBA All-Star Weekend Is Being Released Again

Nike Honors Black History Month With an Inspired Collection That’s Already Selling Out LeBron James Debuted New ‘Space Jam’ Nike LeBron 17 During the NBA All-Star Game