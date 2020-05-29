Allen Iverson’s Love for Fishing Inspires This Reebok Question Collab

Allen Iverson during his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers, in 1996-97.

Images of a new collaboration between Nice Kicks and Reebok has hit social media and it won’t take long before fans can get their hands on it.

Designer Frank Cooke provided the best look yet at his latest sneaker project on Instagram last night, and according to the post, it pays homage to both his and NBA legend Allen Iverson’s favorite pastime: fishing. The photos show a new “Bubba Chuck’s Fishing” iteration of Iverson’s first signature basketball model with the sportswear brand, the Question Mid.

This collab is executed in eye-catching and earth tones with a black textile mesh that’s contrasted by a sail suede mudguard wrapping around the upper. Adding to the look is a purple patch within the vector branding on the sides, blue nylon collar and a yellow heel tab. The look is completed with a black speckled midsole that features glow-in-the-dark elements in the Hexalite cushioning.

The Nice Kicks x Reebok Question Mid “Bubba Chuck’s Fishing” will be available on Shopnicekicks.com and at select retailers on June 12, however pricing has yet been announced.