New Balance x Staud’s Second Collection Is All About Elevated Athleisure

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, the co-founders of Staud, have partnered with New Balance once again to release a new fall ’20 collection following their spring collab that quickly sold out.

Available on Thursday, the new collection features versatile pieces that are both functional and fashionable. For fall, the collaboration swaps out the initial bright technicolor palette the designer and athletic duo used for the first collection and replaces it with a more toned down scheme. The collab features ready-to-wear, bags and shoes with a slight ’90s-inspired edge to them that range from $70-$295. The collection will be available on Staud.clothing as well as Newbalance.com later this week.

“For Fall 2020, we asked ourselves what the classic, chic version of our playful, rainbow spring season would be while keeping the artful, esoteric design details that lie at the heart of our brand,” said the Staud team in a statement. “The answer was a version of our signature Ponte styles combined with NB Sleek for high-performance wear, made transitional for all aspects of life.”

Olympic athlete and IAFF World Champion Sydney McLaughlin for the New Balance x Staud fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

New Balance athletes Syndey McLaughlin and Kendall Ellis make their fashion debut in the collab’s fall ’20 campaign. The running stars show off the classic collection that features timeless pieces fit for working out or running errands.

“I always practice and race in high-performance wear that feels classic, but reflects my personality, so this collection is the perfect combination for me,” said McLaughlin. “I love that the clothes can be worn on and off the track.”

IAFF World Champion and USA Outdoor Track and Field Championship Silver Medalist Kendall Ellis for New Balance x Staud fall ’20 campaign.

Inspired by basketball silhouettes of the effortlessly cool ’90s, the collection incorporates layered pieces that can be worn together or separately. The collab also features a fashion-forward update to the New Balance 327 sneaker. The co-branded sneaker is a fresh update to the classic athletic shoe that will be available on Sept. 24 for $150.

Staud x New Balance 327 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

The New Balance x Staud fall ’20 collection will be available on Staud.clothing as well as Newbalance.com on Thursday.