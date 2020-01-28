New Balance & J.Crew Release Women’s Sneakers in Trending Colorways

As spring approaches, New Balance and J.Crew have partnered on three limited-edition sneakers that come in fun, trending colorways.

The three styles, J.Crew’s takes on the New Balance Comp 100, 996 and 574, are priced between $75 and $90. Jcrew.com has the silhouettes in stock now.

Hot pink is trending for spring ’20, and the New Balance x J.Crew 574 embraces the look-at-me hue, offering a fresh update on a style that made its debut in the ’80s. The sneaker, which sells on Jcrew.com for $80, has a pearl pink upper with a flamingo pink sockliner for an on-trend finish.

New Balance x J.Crew 574 CREDIT: Courtesy image

Meanwhile, the New Balance x J.Crew 996 embodies a trend that began a few seasons ago and continues into spring: animal print. The 996, a staple for over two decades, gets modernized in a graphic all-over leopard; the style costs $90 at Jcrew.com.

New Balance x J.Crew 996 CREDIT: Courtesy image

Finally, the Comp 100 sneakers have a slightly sleeker, more modern appearance that their ’70s predecessors. Compared with the other two styles, the Comp 100 comes in a more subdued color palette, although it has some pop in the form of gold accents. The silhouette can be purchased for $75 at Jcrew.com.

New Balance x J.Crew Comp 100 CREDIT: Courtesy image

While the new range is offered only in women’s sizes, one of J.Crew’s top-selling sneaker collabs was made with men in mind. The men’s J.Crew x Nike Killshot sells for $90 and comes in classic colorways such as white and navy and “Spring Green.”

