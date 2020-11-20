New Balance x J. Crew Release 10-Year Anniversary Sneaker Just in Time for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance and J. Crew have come together for another item you’ll want to add to this year’s Christmas list.

To celebrate an ongoing decade of collaborations, the brands created a sneaker you can wear with sweats or slacks this holiday season. The New Balance x J.Crew 997 10th Anniversary sneaker for men is available on Jcrew.com for $220 and at 28 select J. Crew locations starting today.

The New Balance X J.Crew 997 10th Anniversary sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

The limited-edition shoe features a color-block gray suede upper that is perfect to style with your winter wardrobe thanks to its neutral yet sleek colorway throughout. Not only does the gray tonal sneaker look effortlessly cool, but it also symbolizes the color of tin, which traditionally is the metal used to commemorate a 10-year anniversary.

On the back, the sneaker also is marked with the Roman numeral “X” as yet another tribute to the decade-long relationship New Balance and J. Crew have with each other.

In love with this shoe? Well, you better act fast because the New Balance X J.Crew 997 10th Anniversary sneaker has a limited quantity of 1,000 units. Additionally, the anniversary shoe comes with a commemorative box that says “Ten Years.” Since 2010, New Balance and J. Crew have produced 30 styles together.

The New Balance x J.Crew 997 10th Anniversary sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

Notably, Footwear News will honor New Balance for Best Athletic Brand of the Year as part of the 34th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards that will be held virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Among the many accomplishments of the New England-based athletic brand, New Balance will be recognized for its impressive list of partnerships it has scored over the past year. Other collaborative partners include Staud, Aime Leon Dore and Salehe Bembury, who will also receive an award at this year’s FNAAs for Best Designer of the Year.

You can grab the New Balance X J.Crew 997 10th Anniversary sneaker now online at Jcrew.com and select J. Crew stores. Also, be sure to tune in to this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards which will be held virtually on Dec. 8. To RSVP, register here.