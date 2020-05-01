You Can Only Buy This Nike KD 13 By Playing NBA 2K20

The latest Nike KD 13 release will only be available by playing the video game NBA 2K20.

The sportswear giant and the video game company have announced that gamers will need to win a MyPLAYER Nation playoff game starting May 4 in order to unlock access to the Nike KD 13 GE “Funk” both in-game and to be able to purchase on the SNKRS app. Fans are also required to link their NBA 2K and Nike accounts to unlock access. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.

The NBA 2K20 x Nike KD 13 GE “Funk.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the NBA 2K20 x Nike KD 13 GE “Funk.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the NBA 2K20 x Nike KD 13 GE “Funk.” CREDIT: Nike

According to the Swoosh, this colorful makeup is inspired by Durant’s love of music. The pair uses a vibrant floral graphic across a majority of the textile mesh upper that’s contrasted by black accents on the collar and midsole. Adding to the look is a pastel green hue covering the large Swoosh branding on the sides and on the rubber outsole.

A top view of the NBA 2K20 x Nike KD 13 GE “Funk.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the NBA 2K20 x Nike KD 13 GE “Funk.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the NBA 2K20 x Nike KD 13 GE “Funk.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike and 2K announced their NBA 2K20 x Nike Gamer Exclusive Program in October 2019 allowing gamers to play through the current 2019-20 NBA season with their created players, called MyPlayers, to unlock exclusive sneakers in-game and in real life. Additional shoes are expected to be available when the virtual season progresses.