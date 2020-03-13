Detailed Look at Melody Ehsani’s Women’s Air Jordan OG Collaboration

Jordan Brand has unveiled the release information surrounding its upcoming collaboration with Los Angeles-based designer Melody Ehsani.

As the name suggests, the Women’s Air Jordan OG silhouette was designed exclusively for the versatility and style of female sneaker fans. The model was introduced in 1998 and is notable for sharing a similar design to the Air Jordan 13 because of its carbon fiber plate in the midsole for support and herringbone traction pods on the outsole for grip. One of the signature details on Ehsani’s pair is the cherry design on the forefoot, which the designer explained is a symbol of abundance, fertility and protection.

The Melody Ehsani x Women’s Air Jordan OG SP. CREDIT: Nike

The Melody Ehsani x Women’s Air Jordan OG SP. CREDIT: Nike

“The legacy [of the Women’s Air Jordan OG] speaks for itself,” Ehsani said in a statement. “It was an exciting time in history with the inception of the WNBA and all the incredible women who were coming into the game. The shoe is really an emblem of this moment, a first in many regards.”

This isn’t the first time that Ehsani has collaborated with Jordan Brand. She was also asked to put her own spin on the popular Air Jordan 1 Mid as part of the brand’s “Fearless” collection that released in December, which is currently reselling for around $500 on StockX.

Ehsani’s collaborative Women’s Air Jordan OG SP will be available beginning tomorrow exclusively at the Melody Ehsani storefronts in Los Angeles and New York City followed by a wider launch on March 19 on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoes will retail for $150.

