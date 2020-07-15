Medicom Toy x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Is Coming This Summer

Nike Skateboarding may have another collaboration in the works for the summer.

According to sneaker leaker social media account @Soleheatonfeet, a special iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low with Japanese collectibles company Medicom Toy will be dropping during the tail-end of the season. Early images show that the collab features a tonal black upper that’s constructed of what appears to be faux animal fur. The shoe’s standout detail is seen on the heel with Medicom Toy’s signature Be@rbrick logo, which is named after one of its popular collectible figurines. Capping off the look is a white Zoom-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

Medicom Toy and Nike SB have not yet confirmed the release for this latest SB Dunk Low collab but early reports suggest the shoe will be available on the SNKRS app and at select Nike SB stockists.

The partnership between Medicom Toy and Nike SB started in 2002 when the duo created a limited-edition set of Nike-styled Be@rbricks, which blossomed into a handful of sneaker collaborations beginning with the “Medicom 1” colorway that dropped in July 2004 and the most recent SB Dunk Low Elite that launched in 2017.

Watch on FN

In related Nike SB news, the Swoosh has confirmed its SB Dunk Low collaboration with Grateful Dead including the “Opti Yellow” makeup releasing via the SNKRS app and at select retailers on July 24 for a retail price of $110.