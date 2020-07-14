Luke Combs & Crocs Debut Bootlegger-Themed Slides That Come With a Real Guitar Pick

Country music fans, get ready to shop: Luke Combs and Crocs have another collaboration coming your way soon.

Following two buzzy collabs — both of which sold out in minutes— the country singer and clog maker are back with the Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. Shoppers can sign up at Crocs.com/Luke-Combs now to be notified about the drop, with shoes set to release at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21 with a $40 price tag.

A view from above of the Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The foam slides feature a guitar string-patterned footbed, along with a woodgrain sole. The summer-ready shoes come with Bootlegger-themed Jibbitz charms, including a real guitar pick as well as a holder. Other charms include an American flag, a bottle of moonshine and a beer bottle.

A look at the Luke Combs x Crocs slides with attached guitar pick. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Watch on FN

“Even though I haven’t been able to hit the road this summer, I still wanted to connect with my fans. So I used this time to get creative with my friends at Crocs to design another shoe…and this time in a Slide version,” Combs said in a release. “If you didn’t already know from my first two collaborations — I love Crocs and there’s nothing that brings happiness quite like music and comfortable shoes. I’m excited to introduce my brand-new Bootlegger Slide, that is sure to be your summer sandal.”

Luke Combs wearing his latest Crocs collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Combs’ first collab with Crocs, released in June 2019, was a Classic Clog with a wood panel-inspired foam upper and Jibbitz that referenced his country roots. In November 2019, the star debuted a second Crocs collab, a hunting-themed style that came with a camo upper and a bottle opener Jibbitz.

In addition to Combs, Crocs has partnered on collabs with stars such as Drew Barrymore and Post Malone, and the company counts Priyanka Chopra and Zooey Deschanel among its celebrity ambassadors. The clog maker has become known for its hard-to-get collaborations over the years. In the past, it has teamed up with high-end fashion labels such as Christopher Kane and Balenciaga, as well as food brands KFC and Peeps.

A side view of the Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Another look at the the Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The underfoot of the Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

A view from behind of the Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.