Lil Kim Debuts Bold PrettyLittleThing Collab Including Snakeskin, Mesh, Cutouts & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of rapper Lil Kim can channel their inner music star as the hip-hop icon has launched a daring collection with celebrity-favorite brand PrettyLittleThing.

The line, which perfectly captures the essence of Lil Kim, includes an array of sultry looks, including snake skin crop tops, mesh and bodycon dresses as well as cutout bodysuits and figure-hugging jumpsuits.

Other clothing offerings feature apparel trending big this season such as: faux fur coats, a patent leather trench and biker shorts.

Lil Kim’s capsule is also COVID-19 friendly as she offers a stylish red snakeskin and a jeweled mesh face mask that pairs well with other looks from the collection.

As for colors, Lil Kim and PrettyLittleThing went bold with different shades of red, beige and of course black. Other noticeable details from the collection include velvet and sheer textures.

All styles range in sizes 0-22 and retail for under $200. The entire collection is available at PrettyLittleThing.com.

The theme of the collection is described as “iconic doll” and pays homage to Lil Kim’s influence on the music industry and the undeniable fact that she’s paved the way for other female rappers today. Whether you’re celebrating the holidays in the comfort of your home or attending a virtual gathering, Lil Kim’s PrettyLittleThing has a little something for everyone.

Lil Kim is the latest celebrity to join forces with the fashion brand. Saweetie released her third collab with PrettyLittleThing in earlier this month and stars like Doja Cat and Jordyn Woods have also launched collections with the brand.

Shop some of the pieces from Lil Kim’s PrettyLittleThing collab below.

